Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Scandal Subject Of 'NYT' Doc

As teased, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl Nipplegate scandal will be a hot topic once again.

On Monday (November 1), Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson was announced by its creators, the same team behind The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, which blasted a spotlight on the pop titan’s 13-year conservatorship. The doc will unpack the incident which saw JT rip off a piece of Jackson’s costume, unveiling her breast on live TV in front of millions of viewers for a brief moment. It’ll explore the racial and cultural components of the scandal, which saw Jackson’s career dismantled and the former boy band member walk away without any harm.

Malfunction is set to relive the incident with rare footage and interviews with key people involved in the Houston spectacle, including NFL and MTV executives, as well as members of the music industry, critics and even some of the Jackson family. Earlier this year, a source told Page Six that the upcoming doc is “going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f*cked over Janet [at] Viacom. They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone."

In April, Jackson’s stylist, who prepped her look that evening, claimed that JT pushed for the "wardrobe malfunction" an in attempt to outdo Britney Spears' onstage smooth with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards a few months earlier. "[He] insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal," Wayne Scot Lukas admitted, adding that the concept for Jackson's outfit was initially different. The singer was set to appear in a pearl G-string inspired by one of Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City episodes. "Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string, [but] the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic."

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will premiere on November 19 at 10 PM ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu.