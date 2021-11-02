Kelsea Ballerini And Reese Witherspoon Are 'Iconic' In New TikTok

Kelsea Ballerini shared that she was hanging out with Reese Witherspoon in the best way.

The country singer and the award-winning actress delivered a line from Witherspoon’s 2002 film, Sweet Home Alabama. Ballerini took to TikTok, beginning the line: “You can take the girl out of the honky tonk…” Witherspoon, of course, responds: “…but you can’t take the honky tonk out of the girl.” Ballerini played Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” in the background and captioned her TikTok, “truer words have never been spoken.”

Naturally, fans loved it. TikTok commenters said “Ok fine. I’ll rewatch Sweet Home Alabama.” “I JUST SCREAMED I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS,” another wrote. “Reese and Kelsea together? I’d say my day is made,” another posted. Others hoped for a “Sweet Home Alabama” sequel or spinoff involving the two women, begging them to “SPILL THE TEA.” Whether there’s something in the works between Ballerini and Witherspoon, TikTok users can agree, the video is “iconic.”

This wasn’t the first Witherspoon-inspired video that Ballerini has shared on her social media channels. Last year, the “Hole in the Bottle” singer took to Instagram with a video of herself channeling her inner Elle Woods, Witherspoon’s beloved Legally Blonde character. Witherspoon even dropped a comment on Ballerini’s nod to the “bend and snap,” writing: "Works every time honey!!," adding a heart emoji and a nail painting emoji. See Ballerini’s latest TikTok with Witherspoon here: