Las Vegas Raiders Star Charged In Fatal Crash
By Jason Hall
November 2, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday (November 2) morning.
CBS 8 News reports Ruggs, 22, a second-year former first-round NFL Draft pick, was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement relased by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the crash occurred at around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused a complete colosure in the area between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as local authorities investigated the scene.
Las Vegas Police officers initially responded to the scene and observed a Toyota RAV4 on fire, as well as a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs.
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the scene and located a deceased victim inside the vehicle.
Las Vegas police confirm #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death after an early morning crash. pic.twitter.com/opeQ3v2qVP— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2021
Police said the front of Ruggs' Corvette appeared to have collided with the rear of the RAV4.
Officers said Ruggs remained at the scene and appeared to be impaired before being transported to UMC hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Las Vegas Police Deparment confirmed its investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
Ruggs, a former College Football Playoff National Champion at the University of Alabama, was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old has recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 65 yards on 12 rushing attempts during his first two NFL seasons.