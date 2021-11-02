Las Vegas Raiders Star Charged In Fatal Crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday (November 2) morning.

CBS 8 News reports Ruggs, 22, a second-year former first-round NFL Draft pick, was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement relased by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred at around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused a complete colosure in the area between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as local authorities investigated the scene.

Las Vegas Police officers initially responded to the scene and observed a Toyota RAV4 on fire, as well as a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the scene and located a deceased victim inside the vehicle.