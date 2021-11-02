Missouri High School Crowns First Ever Male Homecoming Queen

Willmore is the first male student to receive the title of Homecoming Queen at Rock Bridge High School and he looked overjoyed when they announced his name.

After posting the viral video, many people commented, asking why he was giving the queen title instead of king. Willmore posted another video explaining to those why he was crowned queen.

Willmore told those on social media who weren't happy with him winning that he won his crown "fair and square." He continues to explain that many people commented that he was "stealing some little girl's dream" by winning. His response was, "it was some little boy's dream too, and that little boy was me."

Willmore adds that there is only one winner at Rock Bridge High School, whether it is a king or queen. He said he decided to be named Homecoming Queen instead of king after he created an Instagram poll and his followers voted that queen would look better on the sash.

In the same video, he addressed why he decided to wear a dress and he stated, "I felt pretty in a dress. Gold is my color; we love it!"

Willmore also added a thank you to all of those who supported him in the video of him winning and those who supported him in general.