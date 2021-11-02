New 'Morbius' Trailer Sees Jared Leto Crack 'Venom' Joke

By Hayden Brooks

November 2, 2021

Photo: YouTube/ONE Media

Jared Leto has uncontrollable powers in the new trailer or Morbius.

On Tuesday (November 1), a new three-minute trailer for the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman's new film dropped and it sees the comic book hero work through his form of vampirism. In the preview, the actor stars as Michael Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disorder who wants to cure himself by means of a dangerous risk, but the result gives him dark powers, a thirst for blood and some scary-looking teeth. At one point in the trailer, fans see Morbius crack a Venom joke in a scene where an attacker with a knife cries out, "Who the hell are you, man?" Morbius responds in a dramatic fashion, "I am Venom .... Just kidding. It's Dr. Michahel Morbius at your service."

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022, and is the next project in Sony’s Marvel Spider-Man Universe. The teaser comes almost two full years after the first one was released and about four years since the project was first announced.

