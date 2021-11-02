U2 Makes Their TikTok Debut With Soaring Single 'Your Song Saved My Life'

Over the past month, many fan-favorite classic rock bands (including Led Zeppelin and the Beatles) have been making their way over to TikTok. Now, U2 is hopping onto the platform, and they've shared a new lyric video for their latest single, "Your Song Saved My Life."

Bono's unmistakable vocals float through the band's first post, which also revealed that all of the band's songs will now be made available on the platform. The song comes from the upcoming animated film, Sing 2, which also stars Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, and more, lands in theaters on December 22. Sing 2 serves as Bono's animated film debut, with the rock icon portraying a reclusive rock star.