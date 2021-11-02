U2 Makes Their TikTok Debut With Soaring Single 'Your Song Saved My Life'
By Ariel King
November 2, 2021
Over the past month, many fan-favorite classic rock bands (including Led Zeppelin and the Beatles) have been making their way over to TikTok. Now, U2 is hopping onto the platform, and they've shared a new lyric video for their latest single, "Your Song Saved My Life."
Bono's unmistakable vocals float through the band's first post, which also revealed that all of the band's songs will now be made available on the platform. The song comes from the upcoming animated film, Sing 2, which also stars Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, and more, lands in theaters on December 22. Sing 2 serves as Bono's animated film debut, with the rock icon portraying a reclusive rock star.
@u2
U2 now on TikTok. And new track #YourSongSavedMyLife from @Sing out Nov 3rd. #BonosDrawings #Sing2♬ Your Song Saved My Life - From Sing 2 - U2
"You know your song saved my life/ I don't sing it just so I can get by/ Won't you hear me when I tell you darlin'/ I sing it to survive," Bono sings in the track shared to the band's social media.
However, just one post was not enough for U2. To formally make their landing onto the platform, they also shared a mashup of all their biggest hits, including "Beautiful Day," "Where The Streets Have No Name," "Pride (In The Name Of Love)," and more. Taking fans through clips of various performances over the years, the video sees some of the most iconic videos presented by U2 over the years.
@u2
U2 now on Tiktok. #U2♬ Pride (In The Name Of Love) - Remastered - U2
Last year, Bono and U2 paid tribute to many of the caretakers working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bono performed a piano ballad called "Let Your Love Be Known" for those working on the frontlines, and the rock icon had written the song just shortly before performing it. The band also performed a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" as a tribute to their road crew, who love the song."