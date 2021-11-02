Unclaimed Lottery Ticket Sold In North Carolina Is About To Expire

If you've bought a lottery ticket in the past few months but have yet to check if it's a winner, now is the time to do so. A Cash 5 ticket purchased months ago has a half-million prize waiting to be collected, but the time is running out to claim it.

The lottery ticket was sold May 12 at the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte and has a prize of $535,959. The winning numbers called during the drawing were 5-15-16-34-35 so if your ticket matches, you have until Tuesday (November 9) to claim the life-changing prize, per FOX Charlotte.

"That's the biggest we've ever had here," said Ghassan Alkhalil, owner of the 7-Eleven. "$536,000 — that's a shock for us."

Because the prize has remained unclaimed for nearly six months, the time to collect it has almost expired. Alkhalil has been telling customers to check their tickets so the rightful winner can get the half-million prize.

"I've been telling everybody," said Alkhalil. "They've been looking in their pockets, stuff like that."

The person with the lucky ticket has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to bring in the ticket to lottery headquarters in Raleigh and claim their prize.

"Hopefully somebody will come," said Alkhalil. "That's a lot of money."