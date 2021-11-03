2021 iHeartRadio Holiday Special: Kelly Clarkson & More to Perform

The holidays are here, and as many out there are already getting into the spirit, they'll be able to celebrate with all the best music of the season during the iHeartRadio Holiday Special — because in the words of Buddy the Elf: the best way to spread holiday cheer is for "singing loud for all to hear."

The second annual iHeartRadio Holiday Special is hosted by Mario Lopez and will feature performances from stars including Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Train and Pentatonix as they sing some of the most popular holiday classics.

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Holiday Special live on November 24th at 7pm ET via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the exclusive VR performance in the Horizon Venues app on Meta Quest. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia's AC, Hot AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.