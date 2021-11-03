Ashanti & Maxwell To Be Honored With Special Soul Train Awards
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 3, 2021
The Soul Train Awards are quickly approaching, and the prestigious award show is giving modern day Soul and R&B legends their flowers in real time this year. Award winning singer/songwriter (and Internet breaker) Ashanti will receive the special “Lady of Soul” honor for her many accomplishments throughout her three-decade career, while Neo-Soul crooner Maxwell will receive the “Legend” award during the ceremony.
It’s time to give our girl @ashanti her 💐! That’s why she’s our 2021 #SoulTrainAwards Lady of Soul Honoree 👏🏾👑✨ pic.twitter.com/fdYQJHWJB5— Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 3, 2021
25+ years in the game, @_MAXWELL_ is a true talent! And that’s why he is the 2021 #SoulTrainAwards Legend Award Honoree! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mg5EJF4jwy— Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 3, 2021
Ashanti released a statement regarding the honor, sharing:
“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree. This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002.”
Maxwell also spoke out about taking home the Legends award, saying:
“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”
Speaking of legends, 2021 Soul Train Awards will be hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for the fourth time and is set to take place at New York’s historic Apollo Theater.
They’re baccccck! Join @tichinaarnold and @TishaCampbell as they host the 2021 #SoulTrainAwards.🕺🏿💃🏿 It goes down SUNDAY Nov 28th, 8/7c, at the World Famous Apollo - @ApolloTheater. ❤️✌🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/6QQmhgh680— Soul Train (@SoulTrain) October 27, 2021
This year’s show is also a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original and innovative Soul Train television program which launched in 1971, hosted by the late Don Cornelius.
The 2021 Soul Train Award nominees include H.E.R., who leads the pack with 8 nominations, followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown who both snagged six nods. Catch the 2021 Soul Train Awards airing Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.