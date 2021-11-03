Sesame Street is gearing up to launch its 52nd (!!!) season next week, and parents will be just as excited as kids (if not more so) when they hear who's scheduled to stop by the neighborhood during over the course of the next 35 episodes.

As USA Today reports, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste and Anderson .Paak will sing some new songs with Elmo, Abby and the gang, with tennis star Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman also set to make guest appearances.

According to the outlet, Eilish will team up with The Count, Batiste will sing a pandemic-inspired rendition of the show's classic tune "People In Your Neighborhood" and .Paak will perform a song for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode. Additionally, Osaka plans to teach kids about the importance of sunscreen and explain how even though melanin protects skin from the sun, everyone needs to lather up, and Gorman helps Elmo write a poem.

"The pandemic has presented immense challenges for us all, but particularly for children as they experience this drastically different way of life in their formative years," said Sesame Workshop's senior vice president of curriculum and content Rosemarie Truglio in a statement. "In spite of those difficulties, we know that children are incredibly resilient."

Season 52 of Sesame Street is set to premiere November 11 on HBO Max. Watch a trailer for the new season above.