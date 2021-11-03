Black and Inspired: AfroTech Founder & More Talk Being Black In Tech World

When it comes to the ways people use tech in their everyday lives, Debaun shared:

"It used to be this kind of concept of like, 'Oh, how do I get into tech? How do I start to participate in this ecosystem?' And my response to anybody listening to this, especially any students and college students, like you're already in tech, whether you identify as being in it or not like you are a part of the ecosystem. Whether that's because you're a new user. But if you have an opinion, when you're using a product -- whether it's your cell phone, your computer zoom, whatever it may be. And you're like, 'Oh man, I hate this button. Or I don't like using this this way. I wish that it was smaller, heavier, lighter.' You're in tech, you have an opinion about how products are being built and used. And so you should take that power and know that there's no one going to give you permission to be in tech."

