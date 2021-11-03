Bridgestone Arena Announces Update On COVID Vaccine Requirements

After briefly requiring all guests to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test, Bridgestone Arena is dropping the requirement.

In September, Bridgestone officials said the venue would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for all events until mid-November, citing rising case numbers and a concern for guests and employees. On Wednesday (November 3), officials announced that the policy will end starting November 13, FOX 17 reports.

"We would like to thank Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Nashville Health Department and countless other partners for continuing to provide insight that enabled us to bring this good news to the community," said Sean Henry, president and CEO of Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators. "We are encouraged that the data trends are moving briskly in a positive direction; today's announcement is consistent with our original intention to update our protocols as case counts and transmission levels evolved."

Masks are still strongly encouraged while inside the venue, and policies and procedures inside the home of the Nashville Predators are subject to change, according to a post on the team's website.

"The Metro Public Health Department appreciates Bridgestone Arena's concern for the health of their fans and for continuing to consult with us on their safety protocols," said Metro Public Health Bureau Director Hugh Atkins.

While Bridgestone Arena has dropped the proof of vaccination or negative test requirement for all events, specific tours and events with their own protocols that may differ from the new policy must still be followed.