WARNING: SUCCESSION SEASON 3 EPISODE 3 SPOILERS AHEAD

As always, Succession had the internet buzzing after Season 3, Episode 3 ("Sorry, Pinkie") aired on Sunday (October 31), but this time in addition to heated discussions about what member of the Roy family is the most evil, fans were also talking about the impeccable song placement during a key moment in the story.

During a scene where Waystar Royco's newly-appointed President of Domestic Operations Shiv Roy addressed an employee Town Hall meeting, her brother Kendall Roy sabotaged the important speech by blaring Nirvana's "Rape Me" through a massive bluetooth speaker.

Courtney Love took to her Instagram story to react to the sync, saying she thinks Kurt Cobain would be "proud of" the song usage.

“I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs," she wrote. "this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc 🔥 what he was screaming his heart out … without specifics … about. I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this.”

Cobain has called the In Utero track a song about "justice" before, and for anyone who watches Succession and knows what the placement is in reference to, it really is brilliant.

Watch the Succession scene above.