Florida Woman Named Teacher Of The Year Accused Of Child Abuse

A longtime Florida educator is facing a child abuse charge two days after being named Teacher of the Year, The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jail records say 60-year-old Caroline "Melanie" Lee was arrested Friday (October 29), according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO). The incident began with a Wednesday (October 27) Instagram post by Duval County Public Schools, which announced Lee as the Teacher of the Year at Darnell-Cookman Middle/High, an arrest report says.

Several users were skeptical of the win, and some even alleged previous incidents with the educator. Lee allegedly asked one of the students who made the comments to come into her classroom. Reporters pointed out that the student wasn't in any of the English teacher's classes this year.

The report claims Lee reached across the table and struck a female student several times in the face. The victim suffered a nose bleed from the attack, authorities added.

When asked about the alleged incident, Lee denied hurting the student to officers. She told police that the message the student sent was perceived as "a threat to kill her," and wanted to speak privately with the student.

"School surveillance video showed Lee 'walking at an aggressive pace' to her classroom before the incident and the student," reporters described. "About four minutes later, leaving the classroom holding her face and walking with a 'low demeanor' to a guidance counselor’s office, where she reported the incident, the responding officer said in the report."