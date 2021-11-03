Henry Ruggs III's Mugshot, More Details Released After Fatal Crash

More details on the fatal crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III have been released, as well as a mugshot showing the former first-round draft pick wearing a neck brace with apparent facial injuries.

CBS 8 News Now reports Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH prior to crashing into a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 23-year-old woman killed in the crash, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Ruggs was charged with DUI in connection to the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement relased by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday (November 2).

Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was at 0.16, twice the legal limit of 0.8 in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court in a wheelchair at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 3) and had his bail set at $150,000, although the state initially requested a $1 million bond.

The wide receiver was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances, but not banned from driving or ordered to surrender his passport.