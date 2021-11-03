How Celebrities Are Bringing Back '70s Fashion

The 1970s saw glitzy disco aesthetics and an abundance of polyester button-downs and rock-riddled flair jeans. As many know well, fashion trends tend to cycle, and updated versions of past favorite styles can make their way onto runways and city streets. As a disco revival begins to bubble within the music industry, it's only fitting that the fashion would be showing up on stage as well. We've taken a look at a few artists who are not only including '70s influences in their music, but also in their fashion choices.

1. Harry Styles' entire wardrobe

Harry Styles dons fluffy feather boas, sparkling button-downs that reveal his whole chest, and a regular abundance of sequins, and an aim to bend gender norms. While he's had this look for several years, the '70s-styled influence has remained prevalent as he's embarked on his Love On Tour. Decked out with rings on every finger and eye-catching suspenders, Styles looks as though he might have just strut right out of Studio 54.