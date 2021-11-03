Jack Antonoff has worked on some impressive albums this year, including Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over The Country Club (one of two albums the singer-songwriter released in 2021). During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the producer recalled how the album's song "White Dress" came to be and why they left in the sound of Del Rey vaping.

"'White Dress' is a wild song that happened at Henson Recording Studios in L.A," he said. "People like to be like, 'Oh, that was a live jam.' That s**t really was. She had her mic; I was on the piano. We were f**king around and you can feel it. You hear her vape sucking in and out. She was improv-ing a lot of it. That song would die on the vine if you tried to lock it to a grid and clean it up and take out all the noise. The work I make with Lana, it comes out of nowhere."

"One of the most f**king wild songs on Chemtrails is 'Dark But Just a Game,'" Antonoff hadded. "And you’ve got this Beatles-y direct guitar against the tambourine sample and huge 808s, and then a really small live drum and her doing these big Joni [Mitchell] harmonies. I remember when we finished that one, being like, 'That s**t is way ahead of itself.' And I still feel that way."

Elsewhere in the interview, Antonoff discusses putting out albums with Lorde, St. Vincent, Clairo and his own band Bleachers this year. Read the full interview here.