Rest In Peace: Social Media Star Nenobia Washington Dead At 38

The Internet is currently grieving the death of yet another viral star gone to soon.

Earlier in the week, rumors began to swirl regarding Nenobia Washington's whereabouts, and on Wednesday, the New York Police Department confirmed the viral sensation's death. NYPD spokesperson and Detective Annette Shelton released a statement revealing that law enforcement responded to a building in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday where they discovered a deceased Washington (also known as BKTIDALWAVE). Shelton stated:

"Upon arrival, a 38-year-old female was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location. EMS responded and transported the female to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced deceased."