Rest In Peace: Social Media Star Nenobia Washington Dead At 38
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 3, 2021
The Internet is currently grieving the death of yet another viral star gone to soon.
Earlier in the week, rumors began to swirl regarding Nenobia Washington's whereabouts, and on Wednesday, the New York Police Department confirmed the viral sensation's death. NYPD spokesperson and Detective Annette Shelton released a statement revealing that law enforcement responded to a building in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday where they discovered a deceased Washington (also known as BKTIDALWAVE). Shelton stated:
"Upon arrival, a 38-year-old female was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location. EMS responded and transported the female to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced deceased."
The 38-year old Brooklyn native went viral in 2015 after her epic rant about ISIS, Jay-Z and Hilary Clinton made its rounds on social media.
A GoFundMe has launched in honor of Washington, by David Jackson, the father of Tidalwave's son Tyeleck. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised more than $31,500 --- including a $10,000 contribution from an anonymous donor. Jackson wrote:
"Nenobia brought laughter and tears. She was loved by many so we are going to make it as nice as we can for her. Once we have secured a location we will set the plans up so the people that would like to show their respects can."
Jackson also shared that a public viewing will be held for Tidalwave ahead of the private family viewing. No word on the star's cause of death. Our well wishes are with Washington's family and loved ones.