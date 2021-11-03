This Important Piece Of Fall Out Boy History Is Finally Available To Stream

On March 25, 2003 Fall Out Boy released a mini-album called Evening Out With Your Girlfriend. The 9-track project proved that the Chicago band could write a damn good pop punk song, and less than two months later the world realized that potential when FOB dropped their debut album Take This To Your Grave on May 6, 2003 via Fueled By Ramen.

That record quickly overshadowed Evening Out With Your Girlfriend, which was never released on streaming services. Until now, that is. The important piece of FOB history is finally available to stream, and you can do so on your favorite platform. (It may not be the follow-up to Mania but it might be new to you.)

Watch FOB perform one of the album's tracks, "Calm Before The Storm," back in 2003 above and check out the Evening Out With Your Girlfriend tracklist below.

Evening Out With Your Girlfriend Tracklist

1. ‘Honorable Mention’

2. ‘Calm Before The Storm’

3. ‘Switchblades And Infidelity’

4. ‘Pretty In Punk’

5. ‘Growing Up’

6. ‘The World’s Not Waiting (For Five Tired Boys In A Broken Down Van)’

7. ‘Short, Fast, And Loud’

8. ‘Moving Pictures’

9. ‘Parker Lewis Can’t Lose (But I’m Gunna Give It My Best Shot)’