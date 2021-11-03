This Is The Best Sitcom To Watch In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

November 4, 2021

Binge-watching a TV show
Photo: Getty Images

Some sitcoms are so iconic, viewers wish they could be part of the families at the center of the show.

That’s why CenturyLinkQuote examined some of the most beloved series, and pointed out each state’s most-searched family sitcom. Here’s how they did it:

“We compiled a list of the 30 most popular family sitcoms according to ScreenRantMoms.com, and Yard Barker and found the search volume of each show in Semrush. Then, we plugged the 12 most searched shows into Google Trends to see which show was searched most in each state in the past 12 months. Finally, we surveyed 1000 Americans on Pollfish to learn which TV families Americans wish they were a part of.”

CenturyLinkQuote found that The Simpsons is the most popular family sitcom across the U.S., taking the No. 1 spot in 15 states. That’s followed by That ‘70s Show with 11 states, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with seven states, and The Goldbergs with five states.

The report also considered shows like Schitt’s Creek, Malcolm in the Middle, Family Guy and others.

So, which show was Nebraska’s favorite? The Goldbergs, along with Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Wyoming and other states. See the full report from CenturyLinkQuote here.

