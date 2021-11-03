This Portland Shop Serves The Best Doughnuts In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
November 5, 2021
Doughnuts are not only delicious, but they're versatile. Beignets, biscuit donuts from the South, cake donuts, malasadas, are just a handful of the different delicious variations. A doughnut's ingredients can also be adjusted for different diets, including gluten-free to vegan.
"The American doughnut is as varied as we are, and there's almost no corner of the country that hasn't been hooked for generations, or failed to put their own stamp on the genre," according to Food & Wine Magazine. The website also found out where you can find the best doughnuts in each state.
If you're looking for an amazing fried dough treat in Oregon, you should head over to...
Here's what writer and doughnut-lover David Landsel said about the spot:
"Delicious Donuts looks like any of the other classic hangs gracing lucky neighborhoods up and down the West Coast, and like so many of them, this one's family owned, too... Their cinnamon roll doughnuts, crunchy fritters, and apple-filled bear claws are famously good, the blueberry cake is like some gorgeous, deep-fried muffin, but don't get too comfortable, because unless you time it right, you'll typically take what you can get. Good news, however—you'll be totally fine with this, because it's all good."
You can find Delicious Donuts at 12 SE Grand Ave in Portland.
