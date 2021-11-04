2 McDonald's Restaurants In Texas Will Sell McPlant Burger

Beginning on November 3rd, two McDonald's restaurants in Texas started selling the new McPlant burgers, reported The Dallas Morning News.

The only two locations in Texas that will be selling the McPlant burger are both located in North Texas. The two locations are: Belt Line Road in Irving and 2151 N. Josey Lane in Carrolton.

Selling the McPlant burger is just a "small-scale" test by the company. A statement from the restaurant said, "This particular test will help us understand how offering a burger with a plant-based patty impacts the kitchens in our restaurants."

The other McDonald's locations that will sell the plant-based burger are:

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Jennings, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana

El Segundo, California

Manhattan Beach, California.

So what is the McPlant burger?

The burger is made with a Beyond Meat patty and contains no animal products. It's made with mostly peas, rice, and potatoes.

The burger is perfect for vegetarians. For any vegans wanting to try the burger, they'll need to leave the cheese and mayo off. The restaurant noted that the burger is also still cooked on the same grill as the regular meat-based burger patties.