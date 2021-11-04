Aww! First Baby Gorilla Is Born At Cleveland Zoo In Its 139-Year History

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a gorilla, marking the first in the zoo’s 139-year history.

Mom Nneka, 23, and dad Mokolo, 34, welcomed the baby on October 26, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced on Thursday (November 4). The zoo noted in a press release that “Nneka did not show appropriate maternal care,” so the eldest female of the troop, Fredrika or “Freddy,” 47, “instinctively took over” and cared for the newborn.

“We’re thrilled to announce the birth of this gorilla, the first in our history, as we also look ahead towards the future at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been an international leader in gorilla research, care and management and our newly announced multi-year partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage will bring new engagement and other exciting opportunities to our zoo as well as all of Cleveland Metroparks.”

The public will be able to see the newborn gorilla in the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Zoo officials plan to team up with CrossCountry Mortgage hold a public naming opportunity, along with a video series about the baby gorilla and the rest of the troop.