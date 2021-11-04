Christmas In A Mine? This 'Christmas Cave' Is Becoming A Tradition In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

November 4, 2021

Dark and Wet Sterling Hill Mine Tunnel
Photo: Getty Images

Thousands of people are expected to visit a southern Ohio cave that’s decked out for the holidays.

The “Christmas Cave” is making its comeback for the sixth year at White Gravel Mines, located in Minford. Hailed as the state’s “newest holiday tradition,” the cave offers an experience through “a self-guided light display presented uniquely in the beautiful and mysterious passageways of an underground mine where over 28,000 people visited last year.”

The Christmas Cave is a free experience (though a $1 donation per person to the nonprofit organization is appreciated), and White Gravel Mines shared some helpful information to make the best of the trip, including to consider a November visit and that Fridays are often “MUCH less crowded” than Saturdays. The cave is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning November 19 and running through December 18. Organizers advise attendees dress according to outdoor weather (“it’s nice and warm inside the mine”), and note that food vendors will be available. It takes at least 30 minutes to stroll through the mine, according to White Gravel Mines.

White Gravel Mines is located at 4007 White Gravel McDaniel Rd. in Minford, Ohio.

Find more info here:

THE 2021 CHRISTMAS CAVE VISITOR INFORMATION READ THE FAQ's here first before messaging our page, thanks! Pro Tip #1:...

Posted by White Gravel Mines on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
