Fire-Damaged Atlanta Krispy Kreme Owned By Shaq Will Host Temporary Pop-Up

The historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts location in Atlanta, owned by NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, will host a temporary pop-up on the site.

In February, the Krispy Kreme shop caught fire overnight. Shaq, who bought the Krispy Kreme shop in 2016, told 11Alive at the time that “we will bounce back better than over.” But over the summer, a second fire broke out on the property on Ponce De Leon Avenue. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department confirmed that the cause of the first fire was arson; however, the cause of the second fire was not determined. The fire department announced in a tweet shortly after the first fire broke out:

“The fire that occurred at @krispykreme Doughnuts (295 Ponce de Leon) on February 10th, 2021 has been determined to be a result of ARSON. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying & locating the suspect in these pictures. Up to $10,000 reward. 1-800-282-5804 #AFRD”

In the hours following the fire, the Associated Press noted that the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts location in Midtown Atlanta opened in 1965, notably serving hundreds of mourners following civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in 1968. Churches in the area received 150 dozen donuts as donations in honor of King

Eater Atlanta reported on Wednesday (November 3) that organizers would announce further details for the pop-up at a later date, including an opening day, operating hours, and a menu.