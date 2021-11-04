Two decades ago, Gorillaz changed the rock landscape with their electro-tinged music and virtual avatars. Now, the band's celebrating its self-titled debut album's 20th anniversary with a massive reissue.

The massive box set will contain more that four hours of music, including previously unreleased demos, “G-sides,” a recording of the virtual group’s 2001 performance at The Forum, and a remix album titled Laika Come Home. It's housed in a folio style hardback book branded with the band's logo that features a cache of 27 pages of "seized" original drawings, storyboards and internal DMC paperwork, as well as two Polaroid-style mugshots.

First edition of the 8xLP vinyl box set comes out on December 10 and can be pre-ordered here, with a larger release arriving next fall.

“Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light,” said drummer Russel Hobbs in a statement. “What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

See the Gorillaz 20th anniversary box set track list below.

Discs 1 and 2 —Gorillaz

01. Re-Hash

02. 5/4

03. Tomorrow Comes Today

04. New Genious (Brother)

05. Clint Eastwood

06. Man Research (Clapper)

07. Punk

08. Sound Check (Gravity)

09. Double Bass

10. Rock the House

11. 19-2000

12. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)

13. Starshine

14. Slow Country

15. M1 A1

16. Clint Eastwood (Ed Case/ Sweetie Irie Refix)

Disc 3 — G-Sides

01. 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)

02. Dracula

03. Rock the House (Radio Edit)

04. The Sounder (Edit)

05. Faust

06. Clint Eastwood (Phi Life Cypher Version)

07. Ghost Train

08. Hip Albatross

09. Left Hand Suzuki Method

10. 12D3

Discs 4 and 5 —Laika Come Home

01. Jungle Fresh

02. Strictly Rubbadub

03. Bañana Baby

04. Monkey Racket

05. De-Punked

06. P45

07. Dub Ø9

08. Crooked Dub

09. Mutant Genius

10. Come Again

11. A Fistful of Peanuts

12. Lil’ Dub Chefin’

13. Strictly Rubbadub (Extended)

14. A Fistful of Peanuts (Extended)

Discs 6 and 7 —Live At The Forum, 2001

01. M1 A1 (Live)

02. Tomorrow Comes Today (Live)

03. Slow Country (Live)

04. 5/4 (Live)

05. Starshine (Live)

06. Man Research (Live)

07. Sound Check (Live)

08. Re-Hash (Live)

09. Clint Eastwood (Live)

10. Rock the House (Live)

11. Dracula (Live)

12. 19-2000 (Live)

13. Punk (Live)

14. 5/4 (Reprise) [Live]

15. Clint Eastwood (Reprise) [Live]

Disc 8 — Demoz

01. 1st Idea

02. Shaga Laga

03. Genious

04. Hand Clapper

05. Acoustic 2