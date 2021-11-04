Gorillaz To Reissue Self-Titled Debut Album As 20th Anniversary Box Set
By Katrina Nattress
November 5, 2021
Two decades ago, Gorillaz changed the rock landscape with their electro-tinged music and virtual avatars. Now, the band's celebrating its self-titled debut album's 20th anniversary with a massive reissue.
The massive box set will contain more that four hours of music, including previously unreleased demos, “G-sides,” a recording of the virtual group’s 2001 performance at The Forum, and a remix album titled Laika Come Home. It's housed in a folio style hardback book branded with the band's logo that features a cache of 27 pages of "seized" original drawings, storyboards and internal DMC paperwork, as well as two Polaroid-style mugshots.
First edition of the 8xLP vinyl box set comes out on December 10 and can be pre-ordered here, with a larger release arriving next fall.
“Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light,” said drummer Russel Hobbs in a statement. “What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”
See the Gorillaz 20th anniversary box set track list below.
Discs 1 and 2 —Gorillaz
01. Re-Hash
02. 5/4
03. Tomorrow Comes Today
04. New Genious (Brother)
05. Clint Eastwood
06. Man Research (Clapper)
07. Punk
08. Sound Check (Gravity)
09. Double Bass
10. Rock the House
11. 19-2000
12. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)
13. Starshine
14. Slow Country
15. M1 A1
16. Clint Eastwood (Ed Case/ Sweetie Irie Refix)
Disc 3 — G-Sides
01. 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
02. Dracula
03. Rock the House (Radio Edit)
04. The Sounder (Edit)
05. Faust
06. Clint Eastwood (Phi Life Cypher Version)
07. Ghost Train
08. Hip Albatross
09. Left Hand Suzuki Method
10. 12D3
Discs 4 and 5 —Laika Come Home
01. Jungle Fresh
02. Strictly Rubbadub
03. Bañana Baby
04. Monkey Racket
05. De-Punked
06. P45
07. Dub Ø9
08. Crooked Dub
09. Mutant Genius
10. Come Again
11. A Fistful of Peanuts
12. Lil’ Dub Chefin’
13. Strictly Rubbadub (Extended)
14. A Fistful of Peanuts (Extended)
Discs 6 and 7 —Live At The Forum, 2001
01. M1 A1 (Live)
02. Tomorrow Comes Today (Live)
03. Slow Country (Live)
04. 5/4 (Live)
05. Starshine (Live)
06. Man Research (Live)
07. Sound Check (Live)
08. Re-Hash (Live)
09. Clint Eastwood (Live)
10. Rock the House (Live)
11. Dracula (Live)
12. 19-2000 (Live)
13. Punk (Live)
14. 5/4 (Reprise) [Live]
15. Clint Eastwood (Reprise) [Live]
Disc 8 — Demoz
01. 1st Idea
02. Shaga Laga
03. Genious
04. Hand Clapper
05. Acoustic 2