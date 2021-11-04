Here Is The Best Winter Holiday Destination In Minnesota

Everyone usually wants to escape the winter and head to a warmer area, but instead of skipping the cold, why not head to some of the best winter holiday destinations around?

According to a report from The Old Farmer's Almanac, this winter may be one of the longest we have seen in a while.

The warning for the upcoming chilling winter says we can expect "positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States." Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac, says, "This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we've seen in years."

With this year's upcoming winter chill, WalletHub released a list of 2021's best winter holiday destinations.

"When the mercury drops, some Americans welcome the chill while others follow the sun. This year, the winter promises to be an intense one. The Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow."

To find which cities are the best and cheapest to travel to in the winter, WalletHub looked at 70 of the largest metro areas and ranked them by using "six key dimensions" including, Activities, Attractions, Local Costs, Safety, Travel Costs & Hassles, and Weather.

So which Minnesota area made WalletHub's best winter destinations list?

No. 12: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Click here to find 2021's best winter holiday destinations.