Here's Your One Way Ticket To Flavortown: Guy Fieri Is Officially On TikTok

Fieri's fans were thrilled to see him join TikTok. "Flavortown isn't a place, it's a people," one user wrote, while another said, "I've always been here."

"I'm here. I've made it. Everything is beautiful and nothing hurts," one fan said of their journey to Flavortown. "My TikTok prayers have been answered," another chimed in.

Fieri quickly followed up his first video with another of him flying a plane. "We're soarin', flyin', rollin' out to Flavortown," he captioned the short video.

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives host isn't messing around when it comes to his content. He already shared a how-to video explaining his process for making a morning cup of coffee. He calls his recipe the "best Americano" around. "You can usually get this at the coffee house, but today it's at the Fieri house," he says.