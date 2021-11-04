Here's Your One Way Ticket To Flavortown: Guy Fieri Is Officially On TikTok

By Emily Lee

November 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

This is your one-way TikTok to Flavortown.

On Thursday (November 3), Guy Fieri joined TikTok, bringing his delightful Flavortown brand to the video-sharing app. In his first video, Fieri invites TikTok users to join him in Flavortown.

"This is your sign to go to Flavortown," Fieri wrote in white text over a video montage showing the TV chef enjoying some of his favorite meals.

Fieri's fans were thrilled to see him join TikTok. "Flavortown isn't a place, it's a people," one user wrote, while another said, "I've always been here."

"I'm here. I've made it. Everything is beautiful and nothing hurts," one fan said of their journey to Flavortown. "My TikTok prayers have been answered," another chimed in.

Fieri quickly followed up his first video with another of him flying a plane. "We're soarin', flyin', rollin' out to Flavortown," he captioned the short video.

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives host isn't messing around when it comes to his content. He already shared a how-to video explaining his process for making a morning cup of coffee. He calls his recipe the "best Americano" around. "You can usually get this at the coffee house, but today it's at the Fieri house," he says.

Fieri's TikTok isn't the only big news for the beloved TV personality this week. During a recent interview, Kristen Stewart said she and her fiance wanted Fieri to be the officiant at their wedding. "We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings," the Twilight actress said. "So, the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much."

Shortly after making those comments, Stewart got the surprise of a lifetime when Fieri sent her a video message accepting the offer. “Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding," Fieri said. "I’m all in!"

Let's keep our fingers crossed he documents it all on his TikTok!

