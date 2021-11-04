If You Ever Wondered What John Mayer Smells Like, Today Is Your Lucky Day

If you ever wondered what John Mayer smells like, well, today is your lucky day.

On Wednesday (November 3), the 'Heartbreak Warfare' singer announced an exciting new project—he's releasing his own laundry detergent. While it may not be a new album, Mayer's foray into the laundry detergent game will give fans an idea of what the Grammy-winning artist's scent is.

Mayer teamed up with The Laundress for his new detergent scent, titled “Way Out West,” contains notes of amyris, neroli, black pepper, musk, and woods. Each ingredient was picked by Mayer himself, as well, so you know these are his preferred scents.

"I collabed on a laundry detergent and fabric fresh spray that is really, really good," Mayer wrote on Instagram Story. "How good? It's so good you'll hide it from others in the house."