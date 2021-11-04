If You Ever Wondered What John Mayer Smells Like, Today Is Your Lucky Day
By Emily Lee
November 4, 2021
If you ever wondered what John Mayer smells like, well, today is your lucky day.
On Wednesday (November 3), the 'Heartbreak Warfare' singer announced an exciting new project—he's releasing his own laundry detergent. While it may not be a new album, Mayer's foray into the laundry detergent game will give fans an idea of what the Grammy-winning artist's scent is.
Mayer teamed up with The Laundress for his new detergent scent, titled “Way Out West,” contains notes of amyris, neroli, black pepper, musk, and woods. Each ingredient was picked by Mayer himself, as well, so you know these are his preferred scents.
"I collabed on a laundry detergent and fabric fresh spray that is really, really good," Mayer wrote on Instagram Story. "How good? It's so good you'll hide it from others in the house."
The "Way Out West" detergent is available in a 16-ounce bottle and provides about 32 washes. As for the fabric fresh spray—all you have to do is spray your clothes with it in order to remove any odors rather than doing a full load of laundry. Making your life that much simpler, the spray is designed to help keep those everyday items fresh.
This is Mayer's second collaboration with The Laundress, so you know he's passionate about clean clothes. He stayed on theme with his latest launch, as well, as his first detergent scent was called "Out West."
This product is also environmentally friendly. Like his previous collaboration with The Laundress, this detergent is plant-based and has packaging created from recycled materials.
Will you be ordering yourself some "Way Out West" laundry detergent?