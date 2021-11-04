Insiders Reveal Why Zayn Is 'Aggressive, Paranoid' Amid Family Dispute

Zayn is too dependent on his marijuana use, as per the gossip whispers.

On Wednesday (November 3), insiders close to The Post revealed that the One Direction alum has been known to smoke weed to the point that he becomes "aggressive" and "paranoid." Word of the pop star’s usage comes on the heels of the singer denying that he "struck" Yolanda Hadid, the maternal grandmother to his daughter, Khai, 1, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but pleading no contest to four counts of harassment.

When it comes to the professional front, the star was reportedly dropped by RCA Records after his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening, failed to garner any traction in January. "Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant,” a music executive told the gossip outlet. “If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him."

Despite the family turmoil, it seems as if Hadid understands that she must co-parent their daughter with the singer. "Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad," a source recently explained to PEOPLE. "Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way."