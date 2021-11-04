Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Share Their Hilarious Morning Routine
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 4, 2021
Jordyn Woods is living her best life these days, and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns is supporting her every step along the way. The cute couple put their love on display during the latest segment of GQ's Couple's Quiz, and dished on everything from how they met, to their normal, yet hilarious morning routine. The Minnesota Timberwolves Center shared:
"She’s gonna have the alarm go off, to get up clearly, however she does not get up. I get up after which I’m go, 'Oh, okay, we gotta go.' So I begin giving Jordyn a while, I am like, 'Hey Jordyn, we gotta go.' She goes, Okay. And she goes right back to sleep. So then I give her another 5 minutes, then another alarm goes off and I say, 'Yo, we actually gotta go!' 'Uh-huh, okay.' Goes again to sleep. But God forbid! God forbid, I get outta bed. She wake up, "Where You Going?"
But the gushing didn't stop there. When the 24-year old socialite began to ask her beau about about the place she desires to travel to the most, before she could fully finish her sentence, Karl chimed in to answer, "Italy". The former reality star, who made headlines last year for joining Only Fans, blushed as Towns answered her question, and continued on with her question, adding:
"Okay guys, the question was, 'If I could travel anywhere in the world, where would I go?' So Italy, if you’re watching, if you’re from Italy, cannot wait to get there."
The hot couple has been going strong for a little over a year, and show no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
Watch Jordyn Woods and Karl- Anthony Town taking on GQ's Couple Quiz above.