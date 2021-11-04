Lady A On Name Change: 'We Realized Unanimously This Word Is Offensive'

By Hayden Brooks

November 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lady A have reflected on their former moniker, Lady Antebellum.

While appearing on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Charles Kelley, 40, Hillary Scott, 35, and Dave Haywood, 39, revealed that they decided to alter their stage name as a means of being more "inclusive to all." The group announced in June 2020 that they would be nixing "Antebellum" from their name after its ties to owners of enslaved people and the Confederate South. "The murder of George Floyd brought so much of it to our attention and just talking to our friends, we knew through history class what the word antebellum meant, but understanding what it implied, what it made people feel — we had never asked," Scott told PEOPLE's senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons. "And so when we did, we realized unanimously that this word is offensive."

Kelley chimed in on the reception that the collective started to receive, saying, “After a while, when you start hearing some of these comments, you're like, 'Whoa, I don't want people to think that about us.'"

During the initial announcement, the group acknowledged "blindspots [they] didn't even know existed." "After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word 'antebellum' from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start," they said.

Coincidentally, the change in name prompted a legal battle with a Seattle-based African American act who also used the moniker, Lady A, otherwise known as Anita White. They two ended up turning to the legal system to fight out the case and a trial will begin in Tennessee if they have not settled by 2022.

Lady A
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices