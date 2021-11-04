Lizzo Is Heading Down To Miami For 'UNSTAGED' Concert

Lizzo is heading down to the 305.

On Wednesday (November 3), Billboard announced that the chart-topper will perform live in Miami as the final American Express UNSTAGED concert of 2021. During the pyrotechnic set, which will take place on December 4 at 9 PM ET, Lizzo will perform fan favorites and new songs from her catalog in front of Amex cardholders and fans. The show will also be broadcast exclusively on LIVEnow and available to watch on-demand for 48 hours after it initially airs.

"Performing is one of the most realistic interactions of love that I get to experience with fans and to be able to close out this year with a special live American Express UNSTAGED performance for my fans all around the world is truly incredible," Lizzo said in a statement. "Connecting authentically with my audience matters to me and I can’t wait for them to see what we have planned for this amazing performance."

Tickets for the live stream to the American Express UNSTAGED concert, as well as exclusive fan packages/merchandise, are currently on sale. Fans can watch the broadcast with up to three friends by joining a video chat and using LIVENow's "Watch Together" feature. When it comes to in-person tickets, a limited number of American Express Platinum cardholders will be able to purchase tickets to watch the concert in person at a soon-to-be-announced date.

"American Express worked with Lizzo in 2019 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Pride in New York as well as on her 'Cuz I Love You Too' tour and the response was overwhelming," Brandy Sanders, American Express' vice president, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, said in a statement. "Not only did we know, in that moment, that we had to work with her again but that we had to bring it to a global audience, which American Express UNSTAGED provides us the opportunity to do. It’s just another way we show our Card Members that music is better with Amex."