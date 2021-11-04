Man Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Cop Begs Judge Not To Release Him

By Zuri Anderson

November 4, 2021

Robert Avila was reportedly released on bond twice before he went on to get arrested three times within 24 hours, according to Denver authorities.
Photo: Denver Police Department

A Denver police officer reportedly warned a court not to give bail to a suspect, who was allegedly arrested three times within 24 hours, CBS 4 reported Thursday (November 4).

Robert Avila is suspected to be this individual, who faces several charges for multiple alleged incidents. Judges released him twice on a personal recognizance bond, which means he promised to return for his next court appearance, reporters explained.

Avila was arrested on October 25 after authorities got reports of him kicking in someone's door and entering their apartment, according to officials. The news station learned he was "arrested, jailed, charged and released on a [personal recognizance] bond. Nine hours later, police got a third call."

Police claim Availa broke into a woman's apartment, which prompted the victim to lock herself in a bathroom out of fear. During his arrest, Avila allegedly dragged an officer 30 feet down a hallway.

“It is my belief as a Denver police officer that if the defendant is offered bail, he will continue to victimize citizens in Denver," according to a probable cause statement for Avila's third arrest.

The judge ultimately set bond at $10,000 for the suspect, CBS 4 says. Reporters also noted that Avila had multiple run-ins with the law before, including an alleged violent assault in another state.

“We are seeing too many cases like this,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says. “This is part and parcel to the challenge that we continue to see where individuals that are involved in multiple crimes are being released out onto our street without supervision, without adequate support.”

