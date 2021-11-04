Man Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Cop Begs Judge Not To Release Him

A Denver police officer reportedly warned a court not to give bail to a suspect, who was allegedly arrested three times within 24 hours, CBS 4 reported Thursday (November 4).

Robert Avila is suspected to be this individual, who faces several charges for multiple alleged incidents. Judges released him twice on a personal recognizance bond, which means he promised to return for his next court appearance, reporters explained.

Avila was arrested on October 25 after authorities got reports of him kicking in someone's door and entering their apartment, according to officials. The news station learned he was "arrested, jailed, charged and released on a [personal recognizance] bond. Nine hours later, police got a third call."

Police claim Availa broke into a woman's apartment, which prompted the victim to lock herself in a bathroom out of fear. During his arrest, Avila allegedly dragged an officer 30 feet down a hallway.

“It is my belief as a Denver police officer that if the defendant is offered bail, he will continue to victimize citizens in Denver," according to a probable cause statement for Avila's third arrest.