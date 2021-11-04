More Speculation On How Brian Laundrie's Remains Were Found

An ex-detective believes Brian Laundrie was eaten by animals after his death based on the way his remains were found last month.

Tom Joyce, a retired New York Police Department commander Tom Joyce told the Sun that he believes Laundrie's corpse experienced "a lot of post mortem predation."

"If the remains are skeletal, that means the tissue has been pulled away from the bones," Joyce said. "Most likely by alligators, crabs, fish and stuff like that. That's what it sounds like to me because it's definitely not long enough time for it to go naturally."

"If it's only a three to four week period and there are only skeletal remains and very limited tissue remaining, I would have to say there's a lot a lot of activity that pulls all the skin and flesh and muscle and stuff away," Joyce added.

Last week, local authorties said they now believe Laundrie may have died two days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing.

Joshua Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police Department told WINKNews.com "there is a very good possibility" that the 23-year-old was actually dead when investigators monitoring his parents' Florida home mistook his mother for him last month.

The department admitted investigators made several lapses while attempting to keep a close eye on Laundrie prior to his disappearance and an ensuing month-long search, which included the belief that Brian was spotted leaving in his grey Ford Mustang and thought to return days later, but it was actually his mother, Roberta, mistaken for him as they were "built similarly."

Laundrie was then reported missing by his family the following day.

“When the family reported him [missing] on Friday. That was certainly news to us that they had not seen him,” Taylor said via WINKNews.com earlier this week. “We thought that we seen Brian initially come back into that home on that Wednesday. But we now know that that wasn’t true.”

The initial autopsy results for Laundrie were inconclusive, according to the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino on October 25.

“No manner or cause of death was determined," Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News, adding that Laundrie's remains would be sent to an anthropologist "for further evaluation."

On October 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed human remains found in Florida one day prior matched the 23-year-old.

“The FBI is grateful for the tremendous investigative support from our partners: North Port Police Department, Sarasota Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Sarasota County Sheriffs Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, the Florida Wildlife Commission, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Forest Service,” FBI Denver announced in a news release shared on its verified Twitter account.