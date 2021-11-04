Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Tom Brady? NFL Legend Weighs In

By Jason Hall

November 4, 2021

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Inside
Photo: Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem happy with the Cleveland Browns or quarterback Baker Mayfield, which led to Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports pundit Shannon Sharpe's speculation about an alternate scenario.

Sharpe shared a photo on his verified Twitter account of Beckham handing his cleats to then-New England Patriots and now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with Mayfield in the background looking down at the exchange.

"What could have been," Sharpe tweeted along with the photo, as well as two zoomed-in versions of Mayfield's glance.

That "what could have been" may speculate that Beckham would have flourished with Brady as his quarterback after being traded away from the New York Giants in 2019 after five seasons as one of the league's top wide receivers, rather than his disappointing dropoff in Cleveland.

Or perhaps the "what could have been" is Beckham's tenure with the Browns and teamming with Mayfield likely coming to a quick end in his third season with the franchise, with a visibly jilted Mayfield looking on as -- perhaps -- Beckham hands off a cleat to his next quarterback.

Either way, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver doesn't appear to be a member of the Browns for much longer amid his father, Odell Beckham Sr., sharing an 11-minute video on his verified Instagram acocunt that specifically calls out Mayfield for missing his son on numerous passing plays, as well as the team reportedly excusing him from practice for a second consecutive day, ESPN reports.

