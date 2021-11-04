Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Tom Brady? NFL Legend Weighs In

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem happy with the Cleveland Browns or quarterback Baker Mayfield, which led to Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports pundit Shannon Sharpe's speculation about an alternate scenario.

Sharpe shared a photo on his verified Twitter account of Beckham handing his cleats to then-New England Patriots and now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with Mayfield in the background looking down at the exchange.

"What could have been," Sharpe tweeted along with the photo, as well as two zoomed-in versions of Mayfield's glance.

That "what could have been" may speculate that Beckham would have flourished with Brady as his quarterback after being traded away from the New York Giants in 2019 after five seasons as one of the league's top wide receivers, rather than his disappointing dropoff in Cleveland.