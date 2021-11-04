These Colorado Cities Have The Most UFO Sightings

The question of extraterrestrial life has been around for decades, recent buzz about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has been renewed recently. There are many news stories reporting UFO sightings, and people are always speculating about weird happenings in the sky.

Whether you believe in UFOs or not, the U.S. government sure is taking them seriously. Back in June, the Office of The Director of National Intelligence published an unclassified report about UFOs. Americans can even contact the government about these strange occurrences.

There's also been a significant uptick in UFO sightings. There were 6,281 reported sightings in 2019 and 7,267 in 2020, according to a special report by Wall Street 24/7.

The same report also shows that you're more likely to spot a UFO depending on where you live. Some states and cities reported more sightings than others between 2001 and 2020, reporters say.

Three Colorado cities are among those unique places. Here are their rankings:

47. Denver, Colorado (564 total sightings)

41. Colorado Springs (406 total sightings)

23. Fort Collins, Colorado (201 total sightings)

Colorado was also among the Top 15 states when it comes to reported UFO sightings. The Centennial State had 4,654 sightings between 2001 and 2020.

