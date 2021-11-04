Lana Del Rey's latest album Blue Banisters can now be considered record breaking. The project landed in the top spot of Billboard's Alternative Albums chart, making it the singer-songwriter's sixth chart-topper. The feat broke a three-way tie between herself, Foo Fighters and Coldplay, and makes Del Rey the artist with the most No. 1s in Alternative Albums chart history.

While some critics may argue that many of the Foos' and Coldplay's most popular albums came out before the Alternative Albums chart came into existence in 2007, Dey Rey's achievement is still incredibly impressive. Not only did she break the record in less than a decade (2012's Born to Die was her first album to top the chart), but six out of her eight albums ended up claiming the No. 1 spot (2012's Born to Die, 2015's Honeymoon, 2017's Lust for Life, 2019's Norman F**king Rockwell!, 2021's Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters). Let's also not forget that her latest entry rose to the top after Del Rey quit social media, which is not easy.

Blue Banisters also debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Del Rey's eighth album to break the Top 10 on the all-format chart.