Tory Lanez Faces The Music In Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

Tory Lanez' attempt to cop a plea in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been denied. According to reports, the "Say It" rapper did not reach a plea deal in his felony assault case before his November 3rd deadline and is now set to face live testimony next month alleging he shot the "Body" rapper in her feet with a semiautomatic gun last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta shared:

29 year old Lanez --- real name Daystar Peterson - is currently facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He has also been hit with the charge of having "personally inflicted great bodily injury" and could potentially face 20 years in prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing in the felony assault case has been set for 14 December.

During the upcoming hearing, which is a precursor to deciding if the matter should go to trial, Lanez is expected to take the stand for about 90 minutes of testimony. In January, after a judge ruled that the protective order surrounding the case stay in place, the rapper's lawyer Shawn Holley argued that the protective order was "unfair" because it doesn't apply to Megan. She said in a statement:

"As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

Tory is due back in court on December 14th to determine if the matter will go to trial.