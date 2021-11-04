Two Suspects In Detroit Caught While Stopping For A Meal After Robbery

Two robbery suspects were caught after stopping for a bite to eat just down the street from the place they had just robbed.

According to WDIV 4, two men, that are allegedly connected to a string of robberies, were caught because they stopped at IHOP in Dearborn Heights after robbing a Family Dollar store.

The suspects robbed the Family Dollar store on Tuesday (November 3) and were caught by Detroit police and undercover Wayne County Sheriff's officers.

The officers did not follow the men. However, police say an officer luckily saw the suspected car at the IHOP that was miles from the Family Dollar store. The officer called in backup and the two were then arrested.

Police say the duo is suspected of committing nine robberies, including multiple other dollar stores and Auto Zone stores.