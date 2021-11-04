It's been a while since we've heard one of Nandi Bushell's epic covers (she's been too busy releasing new music with Tom Morello and drumming with Ringo Starr), and her latest video is well worth the wait. The 11-year-old prodigy covered The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" in honor of the band's late drummer Charlie Watts and looped 10 (!!!) different parts, which included rhythm and lead guitar, bass, guiro, maracas, two vocal parts, drums, keyboard and saxophone, before shredding a third guitar part on top.

"This cover is for Charlie Watts," Bushell wrote in the YouTube description. "I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet. Gimme Shelter is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with The Rolling Stones too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - I LOVE THE ROLLING STONES!"

Watch Bushell's jaw-dropping cover above.

Watts passed away in August at the age of 80. The Rolling Stones decided to move forward with touring plans after his death, recruiting Steve Jordan to take his place behind the kit. The band paid tribute to their fallen bandmate by dedicating their first show of tour to him.