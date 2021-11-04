Woah: Lil Baby's Pink Ape Twitter Avi Is Worth Over $150K, Here's Why
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 4, 2021
Everything Lil Baby does is major -- including having a Twitter profile photo that's worth over $150,000. The Atlanta rapper's new avi caused a frenzy on social media when followers discovered how much the blue cap rocking, furry pink ape pic costs.
TikTok user @Mona_Vinci dug deep into the details behind the pricey photo, and garnered 300,000 likes for his epic breakdown. @Mona_Vinci discovered that the animated primate is a non-fungible token, also known as NFT, worth over $150,000. named Bored Ape #129 that was purchased on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for 37.99 ETH (Ethereum), The NFT which equates to approximately $171,794 in USD.
@mona_vinci
Lil Baby just bought a Bored Ape NFT...or did he? #nft #nfts #cryptocurrency♬ original sound - Mona_Vinci
Lil Baby has yet to speak out about the pricey new pic, but according to Mona_Vinci's receipt's, the "Drip Too Hard" rapper didn't purchase the pink ape avi, it was a gift. The Tik Tok user speculates that the "Bored Ape #129" was purchased by an account owned by cryptocurrency payment platform MoonPay, who then transferred it to Lil Baby for free.
Bored Ape #129 just dabbed an M2 serum and altered into Mutant Ape #10259. #BAYC to #MAYC— New Mutant Apes (Unofficial) (@NewMutantApes) November 4, 2021
There are now only 3533 mutants remaining!
Opensea: https://t.co/iQ5vFk4MUL pic.twitter.com/ktNf9w2eyT
As for what MoonPay would get in return for the expensive, free gift -- Mona_Vinci theorized that the ape was in exchange for an upcoming endorsement from Baby that may be associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Ape Fest warehouse party in New York City on November 4th. The event MoonPay sponsored event featured performances from Lil Baby, as well as Questlove, Beck and more.
#apefest so lit @lilbaby4PF #bayc pic.twitter.com/2CWOAtHBn1— totty.eth (totdgbtagb) 🍌 (@totdgbtagb) November 4, 2021
Either way, Baby isn't the only star to show off his animated primate. Celebs like Waka Flocka, Steph Curry and Von Miller are also fans of the infamous pink ape, which was created by Bored Ape Yacht Club, a sought-after collection of NFT avatars developed by Yuga Labs that has reportedly generated $1 billion worth of trading volume.
That's definitely enough to make Lil Baby say "Woah".