Woah: Lil Baby's Pink Ape Twitter Avi Is Worth Over $150K, Here's Why

Everything Lil Baby does is major -- including having a Twitter profile photo that's worth over $150,000. The Atlanta rapper's new avi caused a frenzy on social media when followers discovered how much the blue cap rocking, furry pink ape pic costs.

TikTok user @Mona_Vinci dug deep into the details behind the pricey photo, and garnered 300,000 likes for his epic breakdown. @Mona_Vinci discovered that the animated primate is a non-fungible token, also known as NFT, worth over $150,000. named Bored Ape #129 that was purchased on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for 37.99 ETH (Ethereum), The NFT which equates to approximately $171,794 in USD.