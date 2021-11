3 Oregon Cities Among The 'Top Boomtowns' In The U.S.

How much a city or town is changing, especially its economy, can be a factor when moving to a new area. Some areas of the Beaver State are seeing significant growth, according to a new study.

SmartAsset, intrigued by the United States' bounce back from the pandemic, tracked down the 50 fastest-growing cities in the country.

"We looked at the most recently available data for 500 of the largest cities across the following seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in unemployment rate, GDP growth rate, business growth, housing growth and change in household income," writers say.

Two Oregon state cities made the list, and one of them is even in the Top 10:

Bend (No. 6)

Portland (No. 44)

Researchers also pointed out that most of the growth seems to be happening in the Northwest, particularly in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Here are the Top 10 'boomtowns,' according to the study:

Murfreesboro, TN Nampa, ID Meridian, ID Conroe, TX Mount Pleasant, SC Bend, OR Tempe, AZ Vancouver, WA Bellingham, WA Seattle, WA

Click here to check out the full rankings and methodology.