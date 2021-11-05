Ariana Grande Manifested Her 'Dream Role' In 'Wicked': Read Her 2011 Tweet

Ariana Grande is set for the film adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical, Wicked.

On Thursday (November 4), the news surrounding the pop chart-topper's booking spread, where it was revealed that the singer will star opposite Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming film. Grande shared a photo from the exact moment that she learned the news with her appearing in front of her laptop and her hands covering her face. “Thank goodness,” she wrote, before tagging director Jon M. Chu, Erivo and the Wicked’s film account.

Elsewhere in her post, she shared a photo of the bouquet of flowers in Glinda and Elphaba's signature colors from Erivo with an accompanying note. "Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you," the actress wrote on a note in the middle of the pink and green floral arrangement. "I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Interestingly enough, Grande seemingly manifested the role, as per a resurfaced tweet from 2011. "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," she wrote a decade ago.

"These two witches!!" Chu wrote in his own post, alongside photos of Grande and Erivo finding out they'd been cast. "The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively. The accompanying adaptation was initially set for release on December 22, 2021. It was eventually pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.