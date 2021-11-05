Atlanta Police Investigate Violent 'Dispute' On Los Angeles-Bound Flight

By Kelly Fisher

November 5, 2021

Interior of airplane
Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta Police Department recently responded to “a dispute” on a Los Angeles-bound flight that was captured on video.

Curtis Maurice Clayton, 30, and German Montez, 43, allegedly engaged in the physical altercation on the plane, according to information from the Atlanta Police Department. It happened at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 7 a.m. on October 29.

The Daily Mail reports that the flight was delayed about 30 minutes because of the incident.

Cell phone footage captured the incident. Here’s what we know, according to preliminary information from authorities:

“Preliminary investigation found that Clayton was seated in front of Montez on the flight. During the flight Montez was placing something in the seat pocket and Clayton protested. The dispute escalated until Clayton punched Montez after which Clayton was then restrained by a passenger. Clayton was uncooperative with police and damaged a police vehicle during the investigation. Clayton was arrested and charged with Battery and Interference with Government Property and taken to the Clayton County Jail.”

Fox notes that the FAA has tallied more than 5,000 reports of unruly passengers this year. Delta Airlines reportedly issued a statement to Storyful, reading:

“Civility at our airports and on our flights is paramount and something our people and customers deserve without exception...Delta will always put safety and security above all else.”

See the video here:

