Britney Spears Spends Time With Sons At Van Gogh Exhibit: 'Me And My Boys'

Britney Spears enjoyed some quality time with her sons over some immersive art.

On Thursday (November 4), the pop superstar shared a trio of photos, as well as a video montage, alongside her children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, on Instagram. "Me and my boys last night" the entertainer, 39, captioned the since-deleted post, which featured shots from the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, in the video post, Spears admitted that she "obviously doesn't get out much so [she] was pretty excited."

The pop veteran's warm outing with her family comes about a week ahead of what could potentially be the end to her much-publicized conservatorship, which has seen her father, Jamie Spears, and her team control all of her personal and professional decisions from the last 13 years. If the legal arrangement gets terminated, a source close to PEOPLE revealed that she hopes that she gets to spend more time with her children. "She hopes she will be able to see her boys more now," the insider explained.

As the story goes, Sean Preston and Jayden James were reportedly used against the singer throughout the entirety of the conservatorship, where the star was threatened to work with the legal arrangement or have her time with the two taken away. For now, the #FreeBritney movement is counting down until November 12 when the temporary conservators of her estate and person will meet in court to determine whether the arrangement should be eliminated entirely.