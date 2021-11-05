Done Deal: Judge OKs Sale Of Casa Bonita To 'South Park' Creators

By Zuri Anderson

November 5, 2021

The Paley Center For Media Presents Special Retrospective Event Honoring 20 Seasons Of "South Park" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

It's official: Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, will be the new owners of Casa Bonita, CBS 4 says.

A bankruptcy judge in Lakewood, Colorado approved the sale Thursday (November 4) over a year after the iconic restaurant closed down. The news also comes shortly after local fan group "Save Casa Bonita" withdrew their objection to the purchase, according to Tuesday (November 2) court filings.

The filings revealed the promise laid-off employees getting their jobs back once the sale went through, reporters learned. Parker and Stone, who are from Colorado, bought Casa Bonita for $3.1 million.

The beloved establishment has been around for decades, bringing entertainment and tasty food to Colorado families. It also found its way onto the Comedy Central show back in 2003, bolstering Casa Bonita's popularity more.

The COVID-19 pandemic ultimately crippled the restaurant, forcing it to shut down permanently in March 2020, according to the former owner. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, the owners reached an agreement with Parker and Stone over the summer.

What the creators plan to do with the beloved restaurant remains unclear. We'll have to wait and see what the comedic geniuses have in store for Casa Bonita.

