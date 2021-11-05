Dwayne 'The Rapper' Johnson? See The Rock Show Off His Epic Rap Skills
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 5, 2021
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of many talents, and now he can add rapper to the list. On Thursday, the rapper made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with costar Red Notice co-star Gal Gadot to promote their upcoming film, but it was his unexpected rap skills that stole the show.
The actor went on to recite a bit of his verse from Tech N9ne's "Face Off," which has gone viral on social media since it dropped last month. The "Jumanji" star also revealed that his daughters love his verse on the record, and they sing along to every chance they get, telling Kimmel:
"It's their favorite song. They love it. My verse, I kill it. They attack it. They say all of the words, even the cuss words. It's the best. Black and Samoan in my veins/ My culture bangin' with Strange/ I change the game, so what's my m---------n' name (Rock)."
The epic moment comes just days after Johnson vowed to stop using real guns on film sets after Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting incident. At the Los Angeles premiere of Red Notice, the actor told Variety:
“I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time. “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all. We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post[-production]. We’re not going to worry about the dollars. We won’t worry about what it costs."
Catch Red Notice premiering on Netflix on Friday, November 12th.