Dwayne 'The Rapper' Johnson? See The Rock Show Off His Epic Rap Skills

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of many talents, and now he can add rapper to the list. On Thursday, the rapper made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with costar Red Notice co-star Gal Gadot to promote their upcoming film, but it was his unexpected rap skills that stole the show.

The actor went on to recite a bit of his verse from Tech N9ne's "Face Off," which has gone viral on social media since it dropped last month. The "Jumanji" star also revealed that his daughters love his verse on the record, and they sing along to every chance they get, telling Kimmel:

"It's their favorite song. They love it. My verse, I kill it. They attack it. They say all of the words, even the cuss words. It's the best. Black and Samoan in my veins/ My culture bangin' with Strange/ I change the game, so what's my m---------n' name (Rock)."