Go Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Celeb-Packed Diwali Bash

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a special Diwali party at their Los Angeles home on Thursday (November 4). Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's biggest and most important holidays of the year.

Ahead of the party, which saw a number of their famous family and friends in attendance, Nick and Priyanka hosted a Mahalakshmi puja at their home. Priyanka shared lovely photos from the puja to her Instagram account. "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home," she captioned the slideshow. "Happy Diwali."