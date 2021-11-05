Go Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Celeb-Packed Diwali Bash
By Emily Lee
November 5, 2021
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a special Diwali party at their Los Angeles home on Thursday (November 4). Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's biggest and most important holidays of the year.
Ahead of the party, which saw a number of their famous family and friends in attendance, Nick and Priyanka hosted a Mahalakshmi puja at their home. Priyanka shared lovely photos from the puja to her Instagram account. "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home," she captioned the slideshow. "Happy Diwali."
Nick and Priyanka had a cool photo opportunity for guests to take full advantage of. Nick shared his own on Instagram, wishing is followers a happy Diwali, as well. "Sending you all love and light," he wrote. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."
Kal Penn was also in attendance and, like Nick, looked like he enjoyed the photo opp. He described the party as "super lit" and thanked Nick and Priyanka for "hosting such a special, epic evening full of love & light."
Other guests in attendance included Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend. In her own post from the event, Chrissy wished a happy Diwali to "all those who celebrate."