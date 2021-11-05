How You Can Game With Billie Eilish Backstage at 'Happier Than Ever' Tour

Billie Eilish is getting ready to hit the road on her "Happier Than Ever" Tour next year, and wants to make one of her biggest fans, well, happier than ever!

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is teaming up with Billie to send one lucky winner and a friend — first class — to her Seattle tour stop on March 25th, where they will get to hang with Billie herself backstage and play Beat Saber through the Oculus VR headsets to a song of their choosing from the Happier Than Ever album! To top it off, the winners will go home with their own signed Oculus headset, and then enjoy the concert at Climate Pledge Arena with two premium tickets.

To enter to win, just listen to iHeartRadio and text when you hear the nationwide keyword to 200200.